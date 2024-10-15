New Pixel updates include AI-powered theft protection

Google is rolling out a slew of updates for Pixel watches, smartphones and tablets. In many cases, their predecessors are also getting the new features, such as Night Sight for Instagram — available on all Pixel 6 or newer devices other than the A series. The tool allows you to take photos directly on Instagram without worrying about them coming out dark. This could be ideal if you're someone who likes taking photos at concerts or parties without worrying about a bright flash going off. Other updates available for Pixel 6 or newer devices include astrophotography through Night Sight and theft protection.

Now globally available, theft protection one of the most expansive updates and actually applies to all Android 10 or newer devices (Android 15 is out today) — not just Pixel. Then, later this year, Google will release Identity Check, a feature that requires biometric authentication to access actions like changing your PIN and disabling theft protection. The new feature includes tools like the AI-powered Theft Detection Lock, which uses on-device machine learning to detect possible attempts to steal your device and will automatically lock it if so. Additional features include Remote Lock, which lets you seal your device with just a verified phone number, and Offline Device Lock. You can watch a full overview of theft protection on Android's YouTube page.

Google released its latest lineup in August: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro and some of its newest features are exclusive to it. Such is the case for a Gemini extension for screenshots, a tool that lets you "Hey Google" your way to the exact image you're looking for. For example, you can say, "Hey Google, use Screenshots to show to find the red shirt I saved." Plus, you can now use a waterproof case to capture improved images and videos under the sea.