New PS5 update makes it easier to join multiplayer games

Anyone with a PlayStation 5 should now have a smoother option for connecting with other gamers. Sony has officially rolled out a system software update, allowing you to create shareable links inviting others to a multiplayer game. The company first announced the feature in early May.

The new PS5 update works by providing you with a link in the app that can be shared with anyone, even if you aren't friends on the Playstation Network. A QR code pops up alongside the link, though Sony warns you might have to update a few of your games for the new feature to work. One of the best things about this tool is the invite isn't immediately time-sensitive, so the link will still drop the recipient into your game 10 or 30 minutes from when its sent as long as you're still playing. If you send the link on Discord, a widget should appear to say if people are still playing or have dropped off.

Alongside the new share method is another update that lets you open Game Help action cards through Voice Command. All you need to do is say "Show Game Help," and it should pop up. However, Voice Command (Preview) is currently available only in English for gamers in the US and UK with PlayStation Network accounts.