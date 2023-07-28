Nicki Minaj will be a playable character in Call of Duty

Call of Duty Season 5 will feature Nicki Minaj as the first ever female celebrity "Operator" playable character, Activision announced. She'll appear in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 as part of CoD's "50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration," along with Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage.

Other celebrities including Lionel Messi, Kevin Durant and Snoop Dogg (multiple times now) have appeared in CoD in the past. Minaj, however is "Call of Duty’s first-ever self-named female Operator," the developer noted. "Playtime is over; this is not 'Chill Nicki'; this is Red Ruby Da Sleeze," it added, referencing Minaj's track and video released earlier this year.

Minaj will appear and have her own storefront later in Season 5, with items for sale likely including the hot pink rifle pictured above. Minaj's appearance was previewed last year in a YouTube video called Squad Up, which also featured Lil Baby, Bukayo Saka, and Pete Davidson — though there's no word if those people will also appear in CoD at some point.

The Season 5 website also shows information on the 9mm ISO sub machine, the AN-94 assault rifle and other weapons. CoD also previewed multiplayer additions like new maps for Livestock and Petrov Oil Rig. Meanwhile, Warzone 2.0 adds new locations like Verdansk Stadium. Season 5 will also include a reveal of the upcoming Call of Duty 2023 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3) — in Warzone. Season 05 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone are set to launch on August 2 at 9 AM PT across all platforms.