Nike Run Club's Apple Watch app gives you more incentives to keep running

Now that watchOS 7 is available alongside new Apple Watches, Nike is updating its Run Club app — and it’s good news if you’ve ever needed motivation to slip on your running shoes. The updated Apple Watch app brings a new interface that offers “streaks” for running on consecutive weeks. You only need to run once each week, but it could be the incentive you need to lace up when you’d otherwise sit on the couch.

You’ll also get an improved interface mid-run. You’ll now see your average pace and cadence to help improve your technique. An equally new Twilight Mode (below) makes you more visible during early morning and nighttime runs. That might be particularly important if you either don’t have a reflective Nike Sport Loop or want something that doesn’t require external light to warn others.