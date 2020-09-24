Nintendo just surprised Switch owners by releasing 'Kirby Fighters 2'

Nintendo has officially launched a new Kirby brawler for the Switch that it never officially confirmed until now. Kirby Fighters 2 is now available as a digital download for $20, and as the trailer’s voiceover says, it’s a Kirby vs. Kirby vs. Kirby vs. Kirby affair. Nintendo accidentally revealed the title on the eShop earlier today before pulling it down prior to its official launch.

A brand-new Kirby game is available NOW! Choose from a cast of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing in #KirbyFighters2!



The game is a follow-up to the original Super Smash Bros.—style fighting spinoff that was part of the Kirby Triple Deluxe compilation for the 3DS released back in 2014. It lets you choose your fighter from a cast of the character’s most iconic copy abilities, including Sword, Beam, Artist and the brand-new Wrestler option.