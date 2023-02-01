Sponsored Links

Nintendo is adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to Switch Online today

'Tetris' is one of the first additions, obviously.
JAPAN - OCTOBER 03: Hand-held games console with 'Tetris' game cartridge, made by Nintendo, Japan. The Nintendo �Game Boy� was based on the Z80 microprocessor used in Sinclair�s popular ZX80 , ZX81 and Spectrum home computers. (Photo by SSPL/Getty Images)
Science & Society Picture Library via Getty Images
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|@krisholt|February 8, 2023 5:48 PM

After years of rumors, Nintendo is finally bringing Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles to its Switch Online service. The company revealed during its latest Nintendo Direct that games from its early handhelds will be available on Switch today.

The Game Boy titles you can spend the entire rest of your week on are Tetris, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Gargoyle's Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Wario Land 3 and Kirby's Dream Land.

You'll be able to play the games with Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Color screen filters. Other filters include ones called "reproduce classic feel" and "display with small screen." There's support for two-player local and online play too.

As for GBA titles, you can play Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare Inc: Mega Microgames, Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap today. There's support for four-player multiplayer both locally and online.

The Game Boy titles will be available on the base version of Switch Online. You'll need to plump for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack to access the GBA ones. More titles for both platforms will be added later, including several Zelda titles, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Metroid Fusion and Fire Emblem.

