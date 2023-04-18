Nintendo’s latest Indie World showcase is set for April 19th

It’s almost time to once again gather ‘round a screen with YouTube access to learn about upcoming video games, as Nintendo has scheduled its next Indie World showcase. At noon ET tomorrow (April 19th), you’ll get to take a peek at some of the fresh indie games you might end up playing between The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sessions.

Nintendo hasn’t given much away about what to expect. The stream will run for around 20 minutes and include “reveals, announcements and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch.” We might, for instance, finally get more details on Oxenfree II, which was delayed to this year . It seems less likely that Hollow Knight: Silksong will make an appearance, since much of the recent news on that front has come from Xbox events . You never know, though!

Here’s hoping that the tradition of games popping up in an Indie World showcase and hitting the eShop on the same day continues. You’ll be able to watch the showcase below: