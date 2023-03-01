Nintendo’s Mario Day Switch bundle comes with a free game

The $300 console includes red Joy-Cons and your pick of one of three Mario titles.

Mar10 Day is here and to celebrate gaming's favorite mustachioed plumber, Nintendo is offering a Switch bundled with a free Mario game for $300. The Mario Choose One bundle comes with the Switch system, the Switch dock, Joy Cons in Mario Red and a full-game download of either Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The deal went live today at Nintendo, Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Nintendo's super-popular gaming console doesn't go on sale often, and while this isn't a discount on the actual device itself, the inclusion of a free game means you'll save up to $60 — assuming you were thinking about grabbing one of the included titles. You'll also get stickers for the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie which will feature the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser.

In anticipation of Mario Day, both Nintendo and Amazon began offering discounts earlier this week on a handful of Mario titles including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for 35 percent off, Super Mario Odyssey for 33 percent off and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for half price.

If you like the idea of pairing up real live RC cars with in-game Mario Kart action, you may want to bring home the augmented reality set Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. It's down to $60 from its usual $100 price tag — since you just get one car with each set, maybe now's a good time to grab two for better in-home competition. Just note that the discounts on the above titles are set to expire after March 11th, so if one of them is on your list, you may want to grab it now.

Deals on a few other Switch games will stick around longer, with sale prices extending through March 23rd. Both Nintendo and on Amazon are offering discounts on Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Mario Party Superstars and Luigi's Mansion 3.

