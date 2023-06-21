Nintendo's new WarioWare game wants you to move your whole body 'WarioWare: Move It!' will land on Switch on November 3rd.

As expected, Nintendo announced a bevy of new games for the Switch during today's Direct . Among them is another entry in the WarioWare series. This time around, you'll need to use your entire body to succeed at the various microgames.

There are more than 200 microgames in WarioWare: Move It!. It will ask you to hold a pair of Joy-Cons and "move your body to take on a flurry of lightning-fast microgames," according to Nintendo. You'll need to sync your movements with what you see on the screen to win.