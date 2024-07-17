Nintendo's recent creepy horror teaser is actually for a new Famicom Detective Club game

Nintendo caused a stir last week when it released an ominous 15-second teaser for an unannounced game . The 15-second clip (bookended by the Switch intro and Nintendo logo, of course) shows a still figure wearing a trench coat and a paper bag with a smiling face drawn on it over their head. Eerie music plays as the camera darts around, flashing on a hand that appears to be missing a finger.

It's all very un-Nintendo-like, especially considering that the teaser was for an M-rated game that the company is publishing itself — a rarity for the family-friendly brand. Speculation mounted that the game was being developed by the horror specialists at Bloober Team , but a week later, we now know what the game is. As it happens, it's at least as surprising as any of the other suggestions that have been floating around.

The game in question is a new Famicom Detective Club title. It's the first completely new entry in the visual novel series in an astonishing 35 years. The original two games, The Missing Heir and prequel The Girl Who Stands Behind, were only released on the Famicom (oddly enough) in Japan at first before remakes arrived on the Switch in 2021 .

In Emio — The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, you'll play as an assistant private investigator who is helping police solve a murder. The victim's head was covered with a paper bag with a creepy smiling face on it. Sound familiar? The scene is said to resemble a frequent clue from a series of unsolved murders from 18 years beforehand. It's up to you to figure out if the latest death is the work of the original killer or a copycat and put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

Famicom Detective Club creator Yoshio Sakamoto, who is better known for his work on the Metroid series, said in a brief interview that while Nintendo was working on the remakes of the first two entries "I thought that we definitely need to continue this series with a brand-new game." He added that the Smiling Man, an urban legend that the team invented for the game, "is said to offer crying girls a paper bag with a smile drawn on it in exchange for their life." It all sounds very creepy. You'll get to find out for yourself just how much that's the case when Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club hits the Switch on August 29.