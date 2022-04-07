Irreverent RPG 'Nobody Saves the World' comes to PS4, PS5 and Switch on April 14th

You no longer need an Xbox if you're going to play Drinkbox's latest game in your living room. The studio has announced that its silly-but-sophisticated RPG Nobody Saves the World is coming to PS4, PS5 and Switch on April 14th. The release will also see all players get a local co-op mode — Switch owners will even have the option to play locally using a single set of Joy-Cons.

Online co-op won't be truly cross-platform. However, PS4 and PS5 players will get to take on dungeons together.

Nobody Saves the World aims to inject some life into RPGs both through its irreverent style and its shapeshifting mechanics. You can unlock and change into over 15 forms, including ridiculous characters like a bodybuilder or robot. Each shape has its own abilities and even quests. The dungeons are shapeshifting, too. Throw in a soundtrack from Superbrothers: Swords & Sworcery's Jim Guthrie and this may be one of those RPGs you revisit simply to experience the things you missed the first time around.