Nothing just announced the Phone 2a Plus, a minor refresh of a pre-existing model

Nothing just announced a relatively surprising hardware update for its Phone 2a smartphone. The Phone 2a Plus is a modest upgrade, but still significant, being as how the original 2a was just released back in March.

Most notably, the 2a Plus has a faster chip than the OG 2a. The original’s Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro maxed out with a clock speed of 2.8GHz. The 2a Plus boasts a Mediatek Dimensity 7350 Pro that can hit 3.0GHz. Beyond that, the new model features a slightly quicker wired charging speed, at 50W instead of 45W.

Nothing

That’s about it. Every other aspect is nearly identical to the 2a. It has the same camera system, the same battery, the same display and similar aesthetics. This isn’t a bad thing. We loved the Phone 2a in our official review, calling it “a budget phone that's packed with personality.”

Now onto the bad news. This phone will technically be available to US customers via the company’s beta program, though there are some caveats. American customers can only buy the gray version and not the black one. Even more important, the 2a Plus doesn’t offer true 5G connectivity with many of the major US carriers. This includes both AT&T and Verizon.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus costs $400 and that gets you 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Nothing Beta members will be able to order the phone on August 3. UK residents can scoop it up directly from the company on the same day. Nothing says we’ll have to wait until September to find out more details regarding global availability.

Nothing

The company also released a few tidbits about the upcoming Nothing OS 2.6. There will be an updated Game Dashboard with new features and the ability to block third-party app notifications.

