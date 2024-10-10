October Prime Day is over but these SSD deals are still available

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There remain some Prime Day SSD deals from Crucial, Samsung, Lexar and others that you can still get today.

The latest Amazon Prime Day sale is over, but you can still get some decent savings on storage gear right now. If you’re looking to add more space to a camera, tablet or gaming console ahead of Black Friday, we’ve rounded up the best discounts we could find on internal and external SSDs, microSD cards, thumb drives and other storage equipment that you can still get post Amazon October Prime Day.

Best Prime Day SSD deals

The Kingston XS1000 portable SSD. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

Best Prime Day microSD card and other storage deals

The Lexar Professional 1066x microSD card. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

Expired Prime Day storage deals

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.