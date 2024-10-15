One of our favorite Samsung microSD cards drops to a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Save up to $30 on the 2024 Samsung EVO Select card, supporting up to 160MB/s transfers.

Today’s a good day to grab a spare microSD card for your Nintendo Switch, phone or tablet (some still support them!), drone, camera or home security system. Amazon has the highly-rated Samsung EVO Select card in most capacities for record-low prices. That includes a 1TB one for $80 (usually $110).

The Samsung EVO Select is Engadget’s pick for the best value in microSD cards — at its full price. When you slash up to $30 off, it’s a can’t-miss deal.

If 1TB for a record-low $80 is overkill for your needs, you can save on cheaper cards, too. The 512GB EVO Select card, which usually costs $56, is on sale for a mere $40. Meanwhile, a 256GB one (typically $30) is available for $22, and the 128GB variant is only $15 (from $19). The only one not on sale is the 64GB one, so skip that one today and go with 128GB if you were eyeing the entry-level tier.

The Samsung EVO Select is a U3 Class 10 card. This is the latest 2024 model that supports sequential transfer speeds of up to 160 MB/s. If you’re shopping for storage for your Switch console, that’s far ahead of Nintendo’s recommended transfer speeds, so you’re more than golden there. It’s also great for high-resolution video recording.

The microSD card is rated to withstand up to 72 hours in seawater. Each card includes an adapter that lets you use the microSD as a full-sized SD card.

