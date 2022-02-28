OnePlus 10 Pro is headed to the US, Europe and India in March

While most OnePlus phones had been made available globally before "reaching" China, that wasn't the case with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has so far been China-exclusive since its early January launch. That's about to change, as the company announced at MWC that its latest flagship phone will finally be headed to the US, Europe and India "by the end of March."

But what's more interesting is that OnePlus appears to have reversed its decision — at least for now — to share a unified OS with Oppo. In today's announcement, the company confirmed that "global OnePlus devices will continue to run OxygenOS," whereas their China counterparts will stick to ColorOS after their switch from HydrogenOS since last year's OnePlus 9 series. In the case of the global OnePlus 10 Pro, it will launch with OxygenOS 12.1 but will soon receive the OxygenOS 13 update. No word on the model after that, though, except for the fact that it'll launch with Oppo's upcoming 150W SuperVOOC fast charging some time in Q2 2022.

OnePlus stressed that both OxygenOS and ColorOS already share a "clean and lightweight" unified OS codebase, with the main differentiation being the "lighter" stock Android experience on the former to cater to global users. That said, the company acknowledged that some users weren't happy with OxygenOS 12, not to mention the OnePlus 9 rollout which was so buggy that it had to be temporarily suspended. OnePlus will have to prove itself worthy with OxygenOS 13.