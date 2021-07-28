The premium OnePlus 9 Pro is $100 off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The OnePlus 9 Pro holds its own against the stiff competition from Apple and Samsung, and that's more than most competing smartphones can say. If you're looking for a different sort of handset with all the premium features typically found in a smartphone made by the usual suspects, the OnePlus 9 Pro could fit the bill. But just like Apple's and Samsung's flagships, the 9 Pro doesn't come cheap with a starting price of $1,070. But Amazon has the 9 Pro for $100 less right now, bringing it down to $970 — the cheapest we've seen it since launch. And if you want to spend even less, the regular OnePlus 9 is on sale for $650, or $80 off its normal price.

Buy OnePlus 9 Pro at Amazon - $970 Buy OnePlus 9 at Amazon - $650

The OnePlus 9 Pro impressed us with its comprehensive set of features and (for the most part) it's excellent cameras. While slimmer than previous models, the 9 Pro doesn't look drastically different than other OnePlus smartphones and that's a good thing. It has a lovely 6.7-inch, 3,216 x 1,440 AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness up to 1,300 nits. OnePlus also includes a bunch of customizable screen settings that can help you do things like get the best mobile gaming experience or increase battery life when necessary. The IP68-rated handset also has dual speakers, a microSIM card slot and one Warp Charge-compatible USB-C port.

OnePlus collaborated with Hasselblad on the 9 Pro's rear camera array, which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. Overall, the system produces lovely images with true-to-life colors, and it's capable of shooting video in up to 8K 30fps. Our biggest gripe was with the telephoto lens, which had a tendency to take overexposed images in bright environments.

Thankfully, we had no complaints about the OnePlus 9 Pro's performance. It runs on a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and there's very little that combination of specs can't handle. The 9 Pro's highly responsive display only helps the smartphone feel ever fast, too. Battery life is also quite good as the dual 4,500mAh cells lasted at least a full day without breaking a sweat, and you'll get even more juice out of them if you leave the display on Full HD.

