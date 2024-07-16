OnePlus just unveiled a new full-sized tablet with some decent specs

OnePlus just held a press event and introduced a trio of new gadgets. There’s an upgraded tablet, new earbuds and a smartwatch. The OnePlus Pad 2 is a refresh of last year’s model, which we mostly enjoyed , so let’s start there.

The Pad 2 is an upgrade over the previous iteration in nearly every way. There’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 12.1-inch screen with 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The company also promises “stronger audio output” which is always nice, as the primary use for many tablets is consuming content. OnePlus even says that this sound system can emulate spatial audio.

This tablet ships with a 9,510mAh battery that can be fully charged in just over 80 minutes and will operate on standby for up to 43 days. Preorders are available now and the tablet costs $550. It’ll be widely available on July 30. OnePlus is also releasing a suite of accessories for the device, including a keyboard and stylus.

OnePlus

The OnePlus Watch 2R, as the name suggests, is a minor refresh of the just-released Watch 2 . It has all of the features of its predecessor, including a maximum battery life of 100 hours, but it's both lighter in weight and cheaper.

It’s powered by the latest Wear OS and integrates with the company’s health-monitoring app for fitness tracking. The Watch 2R is available for purchase right now and costs $230. It’s available in both green and gray.

OnePlus

Finally, there’s the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. These new earbuds offer improved noise cancellation, up to 49dB, over previous iterations. The buds also have something called Smart Noise Cancellation, which uses an algorithm to automatically reduce unwanted sounds in response to ambient noise.

These earbuds include three microphones for calls, a transparency mode and an extra-large 12.4mm audio driver, which OnePlus says allows for deep bass. They are available now and cost $80.