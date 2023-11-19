Ooni Black Friday deals include up to 30 percent off pizza ovens and accessories

Ooni is holding a Black Friday sale, offering all-time-low deals on its highly-rated outdoor pizza makers. The company’s Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven is 30 percent off, dropping it to $244 from its standard $349. If that’s out of your holiday budget, Ooni also has the Pizza Steel 13, a flat surface that upgrades your indoor-baked pizzas, on sale for $70.

The Ooni Frya 12 wood pellet pizza oven is one of Engadget’s top picks for the best pizza ovens. It uses “sustainably sourced hardwood pellets” to reach 950 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes and can cook stone-baked pizzas in as little as 60 seconds. It uses a gravity-fed hopper that replenishes the pellet tray automatically, allowing you to focus less on the oven’s needs and more on your pie’s.

The outdoor oven fits 12-inch personal pizzas inside, allowing everyone at your gathering to customize their pies. It weighs only 22 lbs and has a relatively small footprint, ideal for easy transportation and tabletop pie-baking. It could be a popular supply for outdoor parties, tailgating, camping and other open-air activities that would benefit from more pizza.

Ooni

Meanwhile, the deceptively simple-looking Pizza Steel 13 accessory slides into your conventional oven to enhance your homemade pies. The stainless steel surface heats quickly and retains the warmth, helping your indoor pizzas come out more like those made in dedicated pizza stoves. The Pizza Steel 13 is on sale for $70 (typically $100).

Ooni’s Black Friday sale runs from now through November 28.

