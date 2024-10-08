Ooni pizza ovens are up to $280 off for Amazon Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is here, flooding the internet with all kinds of wild deals. Even Ooni pizza ovens are available at remarkable discounts. For instance, the Karu 16 is now $519, which is $281 off the usual price. That’s quite a sale.

The Ooni Karu 16 topped our list of the best pizza ovens, and with good reason. This is a fantastic appliance that could turn the most hesitant home chef into a true-blue pizzaiola. It’s the company’s largest multi-fuel model, meaning you can choose between wood, charcoal and gas. There’s a hinged glass door for peeping in on your pies and a digital thermometer for zeroing in on the absolute correct temperature. To that end, the oven can reach a crust-charring 950 F.

The “16” in the name refers to the size of the interior, which translates to larger pizza pies when compared to rival ovens. This also means that the oven can accommodate pans and large cast iron cookware, so it can whip up stuff other than pizza. However, pizza rules and other types of food drool.

The major downside here is regarding the price. The typical cost is $800, which is a massive splurge for a pizza oven. This sale alleviates much of that frustration. However, the Karu 16 requires a gas burner for that type of cook, and these burners are sold separately.

Today’s discounts aren't just for the Karu 16. The company’s Volt 12 electric pizza oven is also on sale for $720, which is a discount of $180. As the name suggests, this is an indoor appliance that runs on good ole electricity. It can actually reach a maximum temperature of 850 F, which is a fantastic metric for an indoor oven.

