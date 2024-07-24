Our favorite budget webcam is on sale for only $48 right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Whether you've just started a remote job or want to try your hand at creating videos, a solid webcam is essential for presentation. Fortunately, our favorite budget webcam is even more affordable right now, thanks to a 20 percent discount. The Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam for PC is down to $48 from $60 — a record low.

We named Anker's C200 model our top budget webcam because it offers so many of the same perks as its more expensive competitors. To set it up, you only need to plug it in, either to the computer or your docking station. It offers up to 2K resolution, which gives you an extra boost, but you can lower it to 1080p, 720p or even 360p. It also automatically has a 95-degree lens opening but can shrink to 78 or 65 degrees. Plus, you can get AnkerWork software to edit things like brightness and sharpness.

Anker's C200 webcam also offers dual stereo mics that capture your words clearly, so you don't have to worry about being misinterpreted on your next call. Then there's the fact that if you twist its frame the lens will physically shutter. The only real issue we had with this webcam is that it's a bit harder to change the angle of than other options, often requiring two hands.

