Our favorite pair of budget wireless earbuds from Anker are only $45 for October Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back and it’s not pulling any punches. The well-regarded Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds are on sale for $45, which is a massive discount of $35. This is a record low price for a pair of earbuds that we once called “outstanding for the money.”

As a matter of fact, this model topped our list of the best budget wireless earbuds, and with good reason. These earbuds are light and comfortable and offer high-end audio for the price. We were especially impressed by Space A40’s active noise cancellation (ANC). It just works, which is pretty rare for budget-friendly earbuds.

There’s an affiliated app for customizing the EQ and making other adjustments, though the default sound profile should be fine for most users. We found the app to be easy to use, as it saves any changes you make directly to the earbuds.

In addition to ANC, there’s a transparency mode. It’s fairly bare bones, though it works in a pinch. Don’t go in expecting something as good as what you’d find with the AirPods Pro or another high-end pair of earbuds. Battery life, however, is solid, lasting around eight hours per charge. These earbuds can also connect to two devices simultaneously, which is always nice.

On the downside, the microphone isn’t that great, so this isn’t the best set of earbuds for making phone calls. This is particularly true when trying to talk on the phone in a noisy area. Also, the IPX4 water resistance rating is just average, though the earbuds will still survive a light rain and everyday sweat.

