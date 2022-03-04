The 'Overwatch 2' PvP beta will go live in late April

Despite months of silence and years of delays, Overwatch 2 is definitely still a thing and Blizzard finally has a substantial update to share. The beta for the sequel's 5-on-5 PvP mode will go live in late April on PC, and interested players are able to sign up today via the official site.

This test is a big deal for the franchise, considering the current Overwatch PvP standard is 6-on-6. The beta includes 5-on-5 battles, four fresh maps, the new Push mode, upgraded heroes (Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion and Sombra), a revamped ping system and the new character, Sojourn. A closed alpha for Overwatch 2 PvP launched today for Blizzard employees, Overwatch League pros and small groups of other, special players.

This is all good news for PvP mode, but in terms of PvE, it's cause for pause. Blizzard apparently needs more time to work through the sequel's PvE mode, and that's why it's breaking out PvP — a known quantity — for testing first.

"We are changing our release strategy by decoupling Overwatch 2’s PvP and PvE experiences from one another to get new PvP content into your hands sooner, while we continue to work on PvE," the Overwatch team said in its update today. Breezing past the terrible sound of "decoupling," it seems like Blizzard is having more difficulty implementing its new PvE mode than anticipated.

Game Director Aaron Keller said in his video update that there will be additional PvP public beta tests throughout the year, and he promised to provide more frequent updates about Overwatch 2 in the future.

"We recognize we haven't communicated well, haven't kept you up to date, and honestly, we've let you down when it comes to delivering Overwatch content," Keller said, with not a lie in sight.