'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals' will hit Switch, Netflix, Steam and PlayStation on July 12th Nintendo's Indie World showcase also included updates on 'Cult of The Lamb,' 'Brotato' and much more.

Nintendo's latest Indie World showcase featured some news on the long-awaited sequel to Oxenfree. You'll be able to check out Oxenfree II: Lost Signals in a few months, as it will arrive on Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Steam and on mobile via Netflix on July 12th.

Night School Studio announced the follow-up to its supernatural mystery title back in 2021 during a previous Indie World stream. Last year, after Netflix bought the studio, Night School it said was delaying Oxenfree II until 2023 in order to make the game "truly special." A new trailer offers a closer look at the sequel, which sees a character called Riley returning to her gloomy hometown to delve into the mystery behind some unusual radio transmissions. As you explore, you can use a new walkie-talkie conversation system to stay in touch with local contacts.

As is often the case, the Indie World stream featured rapid-fire updates and announcements for a broad swathe of games, including Cult of the Lamb, one of Engadget's favorite titles of 2022. A major free update for the deliciously cute mashup of dungeon crawler and management sim will land on April 24th.

Among other things, the Relics of the Old Faith update adds richer combat and a photo mode, while refreshing bosses and enemies. Those who've been waiting for a reason to come back may be pleased to learn there'll be much more post-game content as well, including additional stories, revamped dungeons, a boss rush mode and a permadeath option.

Elsewhere, it emerged during the Indie World showcase that Rift of the NecroDancer, a Crypt of the NecroDancer spin-off, is coming to Switch later this year. It adds a Guitar Hero-style rhythm twist to lane-based combat — you'll need to match onscreen prompts to fend off monsters.

This fall, you'll be able to check out Quilts and Cats of Calico. This adaptation of the board game Calico sees you placing pieces on a board and adding buttons to earn points and attract cats. Each of the customizable cats has their own favorite quilt pattern. It all seems utterly adorable. The game supports local and online multiplayer and you'll even be able to compete in ranked matches.

Meet cute cats and sew the coziest quilts when the award-winning puzzle board game Quilts and Cats of Calico from @monstercouch comes to #NintendoSwitch this fall! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/DvTtRTm6Lz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2023

In addition, cooking and restaurant management sim PlateUp! will land in October and the enjoyable Escape Academy will hit Switch in the fall. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a game that caught our eye during a previous showcase thanks to its Jet Set Radio vibes, will be available on Switch and Steam on August 18th.

Paper Trail, which requires you to fold parts of the world to solve puzzles, looks charming as heck. That one is coming to Switch in August. Meanwhile, Brotato, a Vampire Survivors-style game that's been one of the most-played titles on Steam Deck in recent months, is getting a Switch port this year.

If you're looking for something new to pass the time with on your Switch until Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops, you're in luck. Nintendo revealed that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and puzzle platfomers Teslagrad Remastered and Teslagrad 2 will all be available on the eShop today, along with slapstick RPG Shadows Over Loathing. In case you missed the Indie World stream, you can catch up on the entire thing below:

