Panasonic's $835 cubicle offers authentic office hell in your home

In case you’re not already depressed by the current state of the world, Panasonic is launching a work-from-home cubicle. For 88,000 yen ($835 dollars), you can sit behind two wooden peg boards that make your home feel like the office, just what you wanted.

According to Panasonic, the partition, named Komoru, will create a semi-private space of about one square meter. Don’t worry, it’s easy to assemble. The Verge spotted the desk earlier this week and says, for now, it’s only available in Japan. With so many people working from home, it wouldn't be surprising if it made its way to the US.