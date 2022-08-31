You can finally watch Showtime in the Paramount+ app

The marriage of Paramount+ and Showtime's streaming offerings is finally complete. Starting today, you'll be able to access all of Showtime's content from within the Paramount+ app, Variety reports. That integration has been in the works since February, and it should make life easier for fans of Star Trek who may also want to catch up on Showtime's Yellowjackets. Previously, Paramount offered both services for a limited-time bundle price, but users had to access the apps separately.

To sweeten the deal, Paramount is offering another bundled discount through October 2nd: $7.99 a month for the "Essential Plan," which includes ad-supported Paramount+ and ad-free Showtime, and $12.99 for the completely ad-free "Premium Plan." After that, they'll cost $11.99 and $14.99 a month, respectively. (The Essential plan doesn't include access to your local CBS station—for that, you'll have to go premium.)

On its own, Paramount+ currently costs $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year for the limited plan, or $9.99 a month/$99.99 a year for the premium offering. If you've stuck with the service to get your Star Trek fix, it's not a huge leap to spend a few more bucks to get Showtime at the discounted rate. And no matter how you look at it, the bundled plans are also a better deal than spending $10.99 a month for Showtime alone.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

While it's all a bit confusing at the moment, consolidating its streaming services makes sense for Paramount. It has to compete with the combined forces of HBO Max and Discovery+, which will unify their platforms next year, as well as Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier. Both Paramount+ and Showtime have dedicated fanbases, but for many consumers, they're also the sort of services that may get cancelled when their favorite shows aren't airing new episodes. Together, though, they may have just enough content to keep subscribers around.