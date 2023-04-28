Peacock drops first trailer for high-octane ‘Twisted Metal’ adaptation

After decades of middling results, video game adaptations are finally the hottest thing in entertainment, especially after those Super Mario Bros. Movie box office numbers . Streamer Peacock is joining the video game adaptation wars with a live action comedy based on the PS1-era vehicular warfare simulator Twisted Metal and it just dropped the first trailer.

For the uninitiated (anyone under 30), Twisted Metal was a hugely popular franchise that is sort of a riff on the Battle Mode from the Mario Kart series, with a heavy emphasis on comical violence and absolute destruction. Think Rocket League with guns. The show seems to be scrapping the arena-based nature of the games with a journey across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

The series stars the newly-appointed Captain America, Anthony Mackie and Brooklyn 99 standout Stephanie Beatriz. You can’t tell much from the apocalypse-soaked trailer, but the show’s description describes Mackie as a “motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life” and Beatriz as a “badass axe-wielding car thief.” It also wouldn’t be Twisted Metal without the iconic killer clown Sweet Tooth, described here as a “deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

The franchise arguably reached its pinnacle in 1996 with Twisted Metal 2, and there hasn’t been a new release in over a decade, so who exactly is this show for? Who knows! But it has evil clowns and explosive car chases, so who cares? The first season premieres July 27th and consists of ten episodes.

Subscribe to the Engadget Deals Newsletter Great deals on consumer electronics delivered straight to your inbox, curated by Engadget’s editorial team. See latest Subscribe Please enter a valid email address Please select a newsletter By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.