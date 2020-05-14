Latest in Entertainment

Peacock's first streaming originals include a 'Brave New World' series

Also on the launch slate are 'Cleopatra in Space' and 'Where's Waldo?' shows.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
36m ago
Peacock series Brave New World�
NBCUniversal has revealed which original series and movies you can check out when its ad-supported streaming service Peacock officially goes live on July 15th. The most eye-catching one is an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's classic dystopian novel Brave New World. It stars Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey). Owen Harris, who directed two terrific Black Mirror episodes in "San Junipero" and "Striking Vipers," is handling the first two installments of the series. 

Joining Brave New World on the launch lineup are conspiracy thriller The Capture (with Ron Perlman and Famke Janssen), spy-focused workplace sitcom Intelligence (starring David Schwimmer of Friends fame) and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the sequel to Psych: The Movie. You’ll be able to watch a couple of sports documentaries on July 15th too: In Deep with Ryan Lochte, which naturally focuses on the 12-time Olympic medallist, and Lost Speedways, a show hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. that tells the tales of iconic racing locations.

Intelligence, starring David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed
Peacock

Peacock will also have a few original shows for kids at launch. Cleopatra in Space thrusts a 15-year-old version of the princess 30,000 years into the future (some episodes are already available via a preview of the service for Comcast customers). There'll also be Where's Waldo? and Curious George animated shows.

That's just the start of Peacock's ambitions on the originals front, though. Reboots of Battlestar Galactica, Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster are on the way, along with shows from the likes of Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling and Tina Fey. Another upcoming drama will focus on the early days of Twitter. 

Peacock will also be home to a vast array of other things to watch, including news, a broad sports lineup and a ton of NBCUniversal shows and movies. They include The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live, as well as the Jurassic Park, Fast and Furious and Shrek flicks.

