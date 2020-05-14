Peacock's first streaming originals include a 'Brave New World' series

NBCUniversal has revealed which original series and movies you can check out when its ad-supported streaming service Peacock officially goes live on July 15th. The most eye-catching one is an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's classic dystopian novel Brave New World. It stars Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey). Owen Harris, who directed two terrific Black Mirror episodes in "San Junipero" and "Striking Vipers," is handling the first two installments of the series.

Joining Brave New World on the launch lineup are conspiracy thriller The Capture (with Ron Perlman and Famke Janssen), spy-focused workplace sitcom Intelligence (starring David Schwimmer of Friends fame) and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the sequel to Psych: The Movie. You’ll be able to watch a couple of sports documentaries on July 15th too: In Deep with Ryan Lochte, which naturally focuses on the 12-time Olympic medallist, and Lost Speedways, a show hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. that tells the tales of iconic racing locations.