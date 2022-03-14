'SNL' star Pete Davidson will be on Blue Origin's next spaceflight

New Shepard's fourth crewed launch is set for March 23rd.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.14.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 14th, 2022
In this article: news, new shepard, space, blue origin, saturday night live, pete davidson, tomorrow, snl
Nov 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American actor and comedian Pete Davidson sits courtside during the third quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
USA Today Sports / reuters

Blue Origin's next crewed spaceflight is scheduled for March 23rd and, as reports suggested, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will be one of the passengers. It will be New Shepard's fourth flight with humans on board and its 20th overall.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The other passengers include SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle and her husband, Marc Hagle, CEO of real estate developer Tricor International. Angel investor and former Party America CEO Marty Allen, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen and Commercial Space Technologies president Dr. George Nield are also taking the trip.

All of Blue Origin's previous crewed flights had a familiar face or two. Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and aviation pioneer Wally Funk were on the maiden trip last July. William Shatner took the record from Funk as the oldest person to reach space at 90 years old on the second flight. Good Morning America host Michael Strahan was on the third launch.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget