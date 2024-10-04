Pick up Amazon's Echo Buds while they're on sale for $25 for Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We are just a few days from the official kickoff of Amazon Prime Day, but the deals have already been filling up our inbox. This one’s a doozy. Amazon’s well-reviewed Echo Buds earbuds are on sale for $25, which is half off and a record low price.

Amazon’s Echo Buds actually made our list of the best budget wireless earbuds, and that was at the full $50 price. We appreciated the lightweight form factor and the pocket-friendly case, both of which contributed to enhanced portability. There’s also multi-device connectivity and automatic wear detection.

This is an open design, which some people prefer and some hate. Basically, an open earbud design allows for more ambient noise from the world around you. This can be annoying, as it could get in the way of what you’re listening to, but it could also keep you safe while aimlessly wandering a busy city. You’ll be able to hear if a car is careening toward you.

The sound is actually great for budget-friendly earbuds, though it takes a bit of EQ adjusting to get everything perfect. On the downside, the battery life is on the lower side and the water resistance is bare-bones at best. Still, we recommended these earbuds at $50 so we absolutely recommend them at $25.

