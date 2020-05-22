Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

Getting the pure Android experience with a Pixel phone isn’t always cheap. However, Amazon is taking us back to the Nexus days, offering the Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones at $279 and $319 respectively, the lowest prices we’ve seen yet.

For this deal — which Best Buy is also offering (Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL) when you choose the “Activate Later” option — you get most of the features found on the Pixel 3/3 XL, including the same excellent cameras, attractive design, bright screen and Google’s native Android experience with timely updates. You even get a few features not found on the more expensive models, like a bigger battery (3,700 mAh on the Pixel 3a XL compared to 3,430 mAh on the Pixel 3 XL) and, yes, a headphone jack.