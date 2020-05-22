Latest in Gear

Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

Get the full native Android experience and great cameras on the cheap.
Steve Dent
1h ago
The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are on sale as low as $270
Getting the pure Android experience with a Pixel phone isn’t always cheap. However, Amazon is taking us back to the Nexus days, offering the Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones at $279 and $319 respectively, the lowest prices we’ve seen yet.

For this deal — which Best Buy is also offering (Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL) when you choose the “Activate Later” option — you get most of the features found on the Pixel 3/3 XL, including the same excellent cameras, attractive design, bright screen and Google’s native Android experience with timely updates. You even get a few features not found on the more expensive models, like a bigger battery (3,700 mAh on the Pixel 3a XL compared to 3,430 mAh on the Pixel 3 XL) and, yes, a headphone jack.

The only downsides are the lack of water resistance, expandable storage and lower performance, since both phones are equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 and not the Snapdragon 845 found on the Pixel 3. That makes it a bit slower for opening apps and processing photos with AI, but we didn’t find that to be a deal-breaker by any means.

We’ve seen the Pixel 3a/3a XL as low as $300 and $380 on Amazon, but the latest discount takes it below that magic $300 barrier, giving you a mid-range phone at a budget price. For now it looks like the Pixel 4a has been delayed until mid-summer, so if you still need a phone during the lockdown, now might be the time to act.

Buy Google Pixel 3a on Amazon - $279

Buy Google Pixel 3a XL on Amazon - $319

