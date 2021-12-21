GeForce Now's 120fps game streaming option is available on Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6 Pro has joined the list of devices that can stream games from GeForce Now at 120 frames per second and in 1080p. Until now, the only smartphones to support that option on NVIDIA's cloud gaming service were Samsung Galaxy devices, including S21, S20 FE and Note 20 phones. NVIDIA confirmed on a support page, which was first spotted by XDA Developers , that Pixel 6 Pro owners could use the 120 fps option.

In October, NVIDIA debuted a new high-end tier for GeForce Now that's powered by RTX 3080 GPUs. You'll need to subscribe to that plan (which costs $100 for six months) to stream games at 120 fps. On PC and Mac, the resolution tops out at 1440p but with NVIDIA Shield, you can play at up to 4K. The premium plan costs $50 for six months, so the RTX 3080 plan is quite the jump in price. However, you won't need a tricked-out rig to play titles from a number of PC gaming storefronts at high quality.

To use the 120 fps mode on Pixel 6 Pro, go to the stream quality section under GeForce Now in the app's settings. You'll need to make sure your display's 120Hz refresh rate is active too. NVIDIA says you'll need a connection of at least 25 MB/s for 120 fps gaming. It also plans to bring the option to more devices.