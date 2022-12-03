PlayStation is buying premium headphone brand Audeze

Sony Interactive Entertainment (i.e. Sony's PlayStation division) is looking to make more waves in the audio space. It has struck a deal to buy premium headphone maker Audeze to help it "continue innovating when it comes to the audio experience of PlayStation games." Terms of the deal haven't been disclosed.

Audeze will continue to operate independently and develop products for multiple platforms while "benefiting from being a part of the PlayStation ecosystem," SIE said. “Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players,” Hideaki Nishino, SIE's senior vice president of platform experience, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring Audeze’s expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we’ve made with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset.”

Sony notes that Audeze's headphones use planar magnetic drivers to "deliver an outstanding sound experience" for consumers as well as audio professionals like sound engineers. This week, Sony revealed more details about new earbuds and a headset for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation Portal handheld. Both the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset have custom planar magnetic drivers.

SIE also said that both upcoming audio devices employ new lossless low-latency tech called PlayStation Link, which is primarily designed for PS5 and PlayStation Portal. The tech will also work on PC and Mac with the use of a USB dongle. The Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite will arrive later this year for $200 and $150, respectively.