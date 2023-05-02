Pokémon-inspired art collection comes to LA this summer

A Pokémon-inspired art collection is visiting Los Angeles this summer. The Pokémon × Kogei craftwork exhibition is a collaboration between The Pokémon Company and LA’s Japan House, a space dedicated to spotlighting Japanese culture. The collection includes more than 70 pieces of art crafted by 20 artists, each piece filled to the brim with pocket monsters.

The exhibition focuses on crafts over drawings and paintings, as the art spans multiple mediums like lacquer, ceramics, textiles, metalwork and more. The artists involved with the collection include metalworks legend Morihito Katsura and sculptor Taiichiro Yoshida, among others. The collection is arranged into three sections.

The “Stories” section emphasizes franchise mascot Pikachu. A much-anticipated piece here is called “Pikachu Forest,” which is made from more than 900 strands of lace suspended from the ceiling to create, well, a forest populated by electrified yellow rodents. The “Appearance” section includes many pieces featuring Eevee and its various evolutions, like Jolteon, Vaporeon and Flareon. The final section, called “Life”, seems to be a hodge-podge affair with many different Pokémon.