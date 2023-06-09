Polestar has announced its latest over-the-air upgrade for the Polestar 2 EV, and it includes an integrated YouTube app right on the home screen. Volvo, a part-owner of Polestar, first mentioned its plan to make YouTube available for its infotainment in 2022 — though it was through the Play Store. While you don't want to be watching YouTube videos as you cruise down the road (or play video games, Tesla), Polestar specifically denotes it as a way to entertain yourself while the car charges.

Yes, the update is solely so you can amuse yourself while sitting in the stationary car, but sure, when you drop a minimum of $40,000 to $50,000 on an EV, why shouldn't it provide entertainment while juicing up?

There are also some new features for when you hit the road, including Apple CarPlay's expanded information about calls or media on the home screen. Plus, you can control calls through the steering wheel (as you can in most cars) and, more uniquely, see calls and Apple Maps right on the driver display.

The last bit of Polestar 2's updates focus the Range Assistant app, with a major upgrade giving you more control over your energy efficiency, with consumption monitoring extended beyond 20, 40, or 100 miles. The update also factors environmental changes and related variables into your projected range — with real-time information available right on the driver display. Previously, this figure was a default range projection rather than one specific to you. The P2.9 over-the-air update has begun rolling out, so keep an eye out for when it reaches your EV.