Porsche's subscription program adds new tier and expands to LA

Porsche’s app-based subscription program that was previously known as Passport is now called Porsche Drive, and it’s gone through more changes than just a rebranding. The service will soon have three options to choose from: Passport’s old multi-vehicle scheme, the previously separate short-term rental option and the new single—vehicle subscription plan. In addition, Porsche is also launching the program in Los Angeles, making the city its biggest market yet.

Drive’s new single-vehicle option gives customers a way to rent one model for one or three months at a time for an all-inclusive fee. They can then choose to extend their membership with the model that they have after their rental period is done, or exchange the model for another one. According to Autoblog, it’ll cost subscribers at least $1,500 per month, making it slightly cheaper than the multi-vehicle option that starts at $2,100. Of course, prices depend on the model: customers can get a Macan for those base prices, but they have to be prepared to pay a lot more for a 911.