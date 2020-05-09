Porsche's track app uses CarPlay to show lap data while you drive

There’s no guarantee you’ll find a race track to drive during the pandemic, but Porsche will be ready whenever you can hit the course. It recently updated its Track Precision app for iOS (via Autoblog) with CarPlay support to make lap data much more convenient. Instead of perching your iPhone on a mount, you only have to use your sports car’s touchscreen to record laps, get lap time predictions and compare your real-time results against a reference.

There are some added perks if you happen to wear an Apple Watch. It’ll now vibrate to let you know when you’ve broken a personal lap record, and you can even record your heart rate if you’re wondering just how tense you were during that hairpin turn.