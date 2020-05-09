Latest in Gear

Image credit: Porsche

Porsche's track app uses CarPlay to show lap data while you drive

Your Apple Watch can even
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
31m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Porsche Track Precision app in CarPlay mode
Porsche

There’s no guarantee you’ll find a race track to drive during the pandemic, but Porsche will be ready whenever you can hit the course. It recently updated its Track Precision app for iOS (via Autoblog) with CarPlay support to make lap data much more convenient. Instead of perching your iPhone on a mount, you only have to use your sports car’s touchscreen to record laps, get lap time predictions and compare your real-time results against a reference.

There are some added perks if you happen to wear an Apple Watch. It’ll now vibrate to let you know when you’ve broken a personal lap record, and you can even record your heart rate if you’re wondering just how tense you were during that hairpin turn.

The feature isn’t available for Android Auto yet, although that’s not surprising given that Porsche only recently began adding Google’s platform to its cars. All Track Precision users should see 100 new tracks added to the pre-defined list, giving you 300 courses around the world with accurate mapping data. You can create custom maps using your phone’s GPS if a local circuit isn’t available yet.

The updated app is free, although you’ll need to meet fairly specific requirements to use it. You’ll not only need a Boxster, Cayman, 911 or GT car with at least Porsche Communication Management 4.0, you’ll need both the Connect Plus and Sport Chrono Package add-ons. If you’re in that position, though, you may have just what you need to improve your performance without either an elaborate phone setup or dedicated telemetry gear.

In this article: porsche, porsche track precision, App, apps, motorsport, racing, iOS, carplay, iphone, Apple Watch, Android, Boxster, 911, Cayman, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk says he'll move Tesla's headquarters to Nevada or Texas

Elon Musk says he'll move Tesla's headquarters to Nevada or Texas

View
Microsoft's new Surface notebooks are a grab bag of bad decisions

Microsoft's new Surface notebooks are a grab bag of bad decisions

View
Soft robots can now run like cheetahs and swim like marlins

Soft robots can now run like cheetahs and swim like marlins

View
This 3D-printed foam expands up to 40 times its original size

This 3D-printed foam expands up to 40 times its original size

View
Ask Engadget: How have you dealt with faulty Joy-Cons?

Ask Engadget: How have you dealt with faulty Joy-Cons?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr