PowerA’s cute Nano Switch controller is great for small hands

I’ve been spending a lot more time this year with my Nintendo Switch. Yes, that’s partly because I’m stuck inside during the pandemic, but it’s also because I’m a huge fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Unfortunately, all that fishing and flower watering has really taken a toll on my Joy-Cons, with my left thumb stick demonstrating signs of heavy wear and tear as the months pass. With Nintendo-made replacements hard to come by I ended up looking at third-party options from companies like 8BitDo and PowerA. In the case of PowerA, I’ve been generally pleased, with one big caveat: The buttons were always spaced a bit too far for my small hands to reach. However, the company didn’t forget about people like me, introducing the $50 Nano earlier this month. It’s a pro-style controller, but… smaller.
The PowerA Nano is basically a beat-for-beat recreation of Nintendo’s own Pro Controller, with the same basic color scheme and button layout but in a gamepad about two-thirds the size. One other key difference is on the underside of the gamepad, where you’ll find two programmable buttons marked AGR and AGL. They can save you a lot of time in games where reaction speed is critical, since your middle fingers would naturally be resting on them all the time. (They’re especially helpful in Splatoon 2 for launching your special weapons.) As with the official Nintendo Pro Controller, the Nano uses a USB-C port for charging; PowerA’s other gamepads use AA batteries instead. This means you can plug it right into the dock with the included USB cord so it always stays powered up.