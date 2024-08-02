PowerWash Simulator's developers accidentally gave Steam players a free update

The surprise 2022 hit PowerWash Simulator has already seen loads of extra content like a DeLorean car washing DLC and even a special edition to aid mental health research. However, the latest update gave users more than developer FuturLab bargained for, according to a recent post on X.

The company released a cruise ship DLC yesterday (Summer Seasonal 2024), but multiple users on Steam complained that they couldn't play it. While a fix was being readied, an upcoming level called "Muckingham Files 4" was somehow released for free onto Steam. Consequently, users on that platform (and no others) can now play both both levels.

Some of you may have noticed that we messed up our Summer Seasonal release a tiny bit. This is now fixed 💦



Due to this tiny little mishap, the Muckingham Files 4 released a little earlier than planned for Steam players



As this is Steam only (for now, sorry) please just pretend… pic.twitter.com/JxJpc7BMI7 — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) August 1, 2024

The Summer Seasonal release lets you make a rusty, grubby cruise ship sparkle again. Meanwhile, Muckingham Files 4 lets users blast graffiti off the vandalized mansion of crypto enthusiast Devon King or clean the firefighting plane of Floraine Perez following a flight over "Mount Rushless."

Much like certain YouTube videos, PowerWash Simulator provides the simple but satisfying experience of blasting gunk off of different objects and... nothing else, really. Folks on Steam get to double up the fun this month, but FuturLab apparently doesn't want them to rub it in the faces of other platforms' users. "Just pretend it didn't happen," the developer advised.