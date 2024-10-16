Prada reveals its spacesuit for NASA's Artemis III mission

Last October, Axiom Space and Prada partnered to create a new spacesuit for NASA's Artemis III mission — it's first crewed venture to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. One year later, the pair has revealed a first look at the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit during Milan's International Astronautical Congress. The suit is white with red and gray accents that admittedly does look chicer than a typical spacesuit.

The pair claims the new spacesuit's design improves on flexibility, can manage an eight hour spacewalk and will sustain two hours of the lunar south pole's coldest temperatures. "Prada’s design and product development team worked alongside Axiom Space engineers on customized material recommendations and features that would both protect astronauts against the unique challenges of the lunar environment and visually inspire future space exploration," the companies said in a joint statement.

The suit is almost finished, having undergone testing and simulations at Axiom Space, SpaceX and NASA facilities. It should enter a final review in 2025, following completion of the remaining evaluations. NASA initially planned to launch Artemis III in 2025 and pushed it to at least September 2026 early this year. The space agency originally awarded Axiom with the mission in 2022.