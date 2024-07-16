Prime Day 2024: Save 22 percent on Logitech keyboards, mice and other computer accessories

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it has brought deals on some of our favorite brands' devices. Take the rose-colored Logitech Pebble 2 Combo, down to $47 from $60 — a 22 percent discount. This record-low price gets you the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s and Pebble Keys 2 K380s. You can also pick the set up in black or white, but it will cost you another three dollars.

The Logitech Pebble 2 Combo is a great option if you want a solid, reliable keyboard and mouse. I personally own the keyboard and find it very comfortable to use — though it's definitely on the smaller side, so you might prefer taking it out for travel. The wireless keyboard should hold about three years of battery life, while the mouse should last about two years. You can connect up to three wireless devices across operating systems and toggle between them with a switch button. Plus, you can customize the Fn keys for commands like search and screen capture.

There are a bunch of other Logitech keyboards, mice and other accessories on sale for Prime Day. We're especially excited about the Logitech M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse, which is down to $32 from $40 — a 19 percent discount. The wireless mouse lets you switch between three computers, has two years of battery life and has custom shortcuts.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.