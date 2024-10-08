Prime Day Anker deals include big savings on power banks and chargers during October Big Deal Days

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Get up to $70 off thanks to these October Prime Day deals.

Anyone could use an extra charging cable or a power bank to help them when they’re having a long, busy day and their smartphone is about to die. Sale events like October Prime Day typically bring some of the best prices of the year to Anker charging gear, and this year is no different. We’re seeing some of our favorite Anker accessories on sale for record-low (or close to them) prices, including magnetic power banks, charging adapters, docking stations and more. While there’s always the chance that these deals come back around in a month for Black Friday, we recommend grabbing what you want now while the deals are available. These are the best Prime Day deals on Anker gear that we found for October Prime Day.

Prime Day deals on Anker magnetic charging gear

Particularly if you have an iPhone with MagSafe support, magnetic accessories can make charging up your phone even easier. On sale this time around are wireless, magnetic power banks and charging stations that can support multiple devices at once.

Prime Day deals on Anker charging cables and adapters

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

Prime Day, or any big sale event for that matter, is a good opportunity to pick up a few extra essentials like charging cables while you can get them at a discount. Anker's offerings right now include deals on USB-C and Lightning cables, along with charging adapters in various sizes and max wattages.

Prime Day deals on Anker docking stations, hubs and more

Anker may be known for its charging gear, but the company makes other accessories like docking stations and webcams, too. Prime Day deals include deep discounts on hubs and stations that add a bunch of extra ports back into the mix, and one of our favorite webcams.

Expired Prime Day deals

Anker Nano 47W USB-C charger for $25 ($5 off): This adapter has two USB-C ports and can push a maximum of 45W of power to one device, making it powerful enough to charge a MacBook Air.

