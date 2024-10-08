Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Prime Day Anker deals include big savings on power banks and chargers during October Big Deal Days
Get up to $70 off thanks to these October Prime Day deals.
Anyone could use an extra charging cable or a power bank to help them when they’re having a long, busy day and their smartphone is about to die. Sale events like October Prime Day typically bring some of the best prices of the year to Anker charging gear, and this year is no different. We’re seeing some of our favorite Anker accessories on sale for record-low (or close to them) prices, including magnetic power banks, charging adapters, docking stations and more. While there’s always the chance that these deals come back around in a month for Black Friday, we recommend grabbing what you want now while the deals are available. These are the best Prime Day deals on Anker gear that we found for October Prime Day.
Prime Day deals on Anker magnetic charging gear
Particularly if you have an iPhone with MagSafe support, magnetic accessories can make charging up your phone even easier. On sale this time around are wireless, magnetic power banks and charging stations that can support multiple devices at once.
Anker MagGo 10K power bank for $63 ($27 off): This is our current favorite power bank for iPhones in our guide to the best power banks thanks to its Qi2 fast charging, LED display that shows battery percentage and sturdy, built-in kickstand.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 foldable charging station for $84 ($26 off): This compact charging station doubles as a power bank for iPhones and can charge up an iPhone, Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods all at the same time.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charging stand for $72 ($28 off): This stand supports an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously, and it comes with a 40W wall charger and a USB-C to C cable which which to connect all the necessary pieces together.
Anker MagGo 5K power bank for with built-in stand for $35 ($7 off): The built-in kickstand on this battery pack lets you more easily watch videos and otherwise use your phone while it's powering up.
Anker MagGo 5K power bank for $30 ($5 off): Attaching this power bank to the back of your iPhone won't add much bulk, but it will provide a good amount of power when your handset needs it the most.
Prime Day deals on Anker charging cables and adapters
Prime Day, or any big sale event for that matter, is a good opportunity to pick up a few extra essentials like charging cables while you can get them at a discount. Anker's offerings right now include deals on USB-C and Lightning cables, along with charging adapters in various sizes and max wattages.
Anker 240W bio-branded USB-C to C cable for $14 ($11 off): Both of the six-foot cables included here can handle enough power to charge up laptops, tablets and smartphones alike.
Anker Nano 30W GaN USB-C charger for $13 ($10 off): Anyone can use an extra USB-C charger, and this one is super compact and includes foldable prongs for easier transport.
Anker GaN Prime 65W 5-in-1 charging station for $50 ($20 off): You get two USB-C ports, one USB-A connector an and extra AC plug in this versatile charging station that includes a wrap-around cable that makes it easier to travel with.
Anker 100W GaN II USB-C charging block for $40 ($35 off): With 100W of power, this chunky adapter can power almost anything, and it gives you two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.
Anker Prime 240W GaN USB-C charger for $100 ($60 off): A good option for your desk, this 240W brick provides an extra three USB-C ports and one USB-A port so you can power up multiple devices at once.
Anker Prime Power Bank 240W with 100W charging base for $164.49 ($70.51 off): This is the top premium pick in our best power banks guide thanks to its high capacity, sleek design, informative built-in display and the charging base that makes it convenient to store and easy to charge up.
Prime Day deals on Anker docking stations, hubs and more
Anker may be known for its charging gear, but the company makes other accessories like docking stations and webcams, too. Prime Day deals include deep discounts on hubs and stations that add a bunch of extra ports back into the mix, and one of our favorite webcams.
Anker 8-in-1 USB-C hub/foldable tablet stand for $80 ($20 off): This handy stand can make it much easier to turn your iPad or other tablet into a laptop replacement. It supports passthrough charging and has eight different connectors including a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack and two USB-A ports.
Anker 14-in-1 USB-C docking station for $54 ($21 off): If you need a lot of connectivity on the go, this 14-in-1 hub could be a good option. Not only does it include an Ethernet port, but it also has two HDMI connectors and supports 80W passthrough charging.
Anker 13-in-1 USB-C docking station for $140 ($30 off): A docking station like this one make your work-from-home setup more efficient. Here, you get pretty much every connector you'd need, including Ethernet, Display and HDMI ports, multiple USB-A ports, an audio jack and more. Plus, the docking station supports 85W charging for your laptop while it's connected.
Anker 10-in-1 USB-C docking station for $150 ($40 off): This slim docking station provides three USB-A ports, two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, along with an Ethernet jack and up to 100W of charging for your laptop.
Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 ($12 off): One of our top picks for the best webcams, this accessory records 2K video and has dual stereo microphones plus an adjustable field of view.
