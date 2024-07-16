Prime Day deals bring the Beats Fit Pro earbuds down to their best price yet

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day has brought a number of discounts on our favorite tech, including the Beats Fit Pro earbuds, which we named the best headphones for running. They're down to $150 right now, which is $50 off and the best price we've seen. If you're looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds to be your workout companion, or a more secure and durable pair than you already have, these are good ones to consider.

When it comes to exercise, the Beats Fit Pro stood our among the competitor for their IPX4-rated design, secure-fit wingtips and excellent Transparency Mode. The latter is key for anyone who exercises outdoors, or just wants more awareness of their surroundings. Transparency Mode sounds more natural on the Fit Pros than other earbuds we tested, and it's easy to switch between it and ANC mode when you really want to block out the world.

The Beats Fit Pro also have a good sound profile out of the box, aided by Adaptive EQ, plus a solid six-hour battery life with an extra 21 hours provided by their charging case. These buds work with both iOS and Android, and iOS users will get all of the benefits of the built-in H1 chipset. That includes fast pairing and switching between Apple devices and hands-free Siri.

Our biggest complaint, aside from their cheap-feeling charging case, is that the touch controls on the Beats Fit Pro take a while to get used to. They're easy to accidentally trigger if you're not familiar with how they work, but it's nothing that one can't learn fairly quickly. If you're more interested in over-ear headphones, or other Beats earbuds, check out the rest of Beats' Prime Day deals.

