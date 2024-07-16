Prime Day deals bring the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds down to $229

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is finally here to empty our bank accounts. Here's a great deal for all of your music lovers out there. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds have dropped to $229, which is a discount of $70 and a record-low price.

These are some dang good earbuds. As a matter of fact, they made our list of the best wireless earbuds. We heaped particular praise on the integrated active noise cancellation (ANC) algorithm, calling it “the best noise cancellation out of all the wireless buds we've tested.” However, these earbuds aren’t just for ANC. The sound quality is on par with many rival products. In other words, you won’t have to sacrifice sound for noise cancellation.

These earbuds also allow for spatial audio without requiring specially-made content. This comes down to the company’s impressive Immersive Audio technology. The tech puts users into the middle of the acoustic “sweet spot” via a virtualization algorithm. The battery life is better-than-advertised and the gestural volume controls work great right out of the box.

On the downside, these are some chonky earbuds, though they ship with a variety of eartips. The Immersive Audio feature is indeed fantastic, but at the expense of battery life. Finally, there’s no wireless charging here.

