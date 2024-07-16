Prime Day deals bring the Google Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest price yet

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and, boy oh boy, the deals overfloweth. Case in point? You can pick up a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds for just $120, instead of $200. That’s a discount of $80 and a record-low price for the well-reviewed buds.

The Pixel Buds Pro made our list of the best wireless earbuds for a number of reasons. First and foremost, we love the sound. These earbuds offer deep and punchy bass, which is a rarity with this class of device. They also have decent ANC, reliable touch controls and wireless charging. There are also some added convenience features for those already tied to the Android and Pixel ecosystems.

In our official review, we called these earbuds the company’s best offering yet. The tap and swipe-based gestural controls work much better than you think they would. These controls are also mirrored on both sides and a long press will switch on ANC, which is ultra-convenient.

No earbuds are perfect. The Google Pixel Buds Pro offer a transparency mode, but it needs some work. In fairness, that’s a bit tough to get right with earbuds. Pairing could be quicker, but that’s something of a nitpick. Our main gripe with these earbuds, however, has consistently been the exorbitant price, which has been alleviated by this sale.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.