Prime Day deals bring the Kindle down to $85

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It's Amazon Prime Day, which means you can grab a bunch of its devices at a discount, including the basic Kindle e-reader released in 2022. The device is currently on sale for $85, which is $15 less than retail for what we consider as one of the best e-readers of 2024, even though it was launched two years ago. The 2022 Kindle closed the gap between Amazon's more premium Paperwhites and its entry-level models, giving the more affordable options features only previously found in their pricier peers.

The 2022 Kindle has a 300 ppi display, which gives it a resolution that's far better than its predecessors' (167 ppi) and is comparable to some Paperwhite models'. Amazon also doubled its onboard storage from 8GGB to 16GB, allowing you to download and keep more books on the device. It replaces the previous models' outdated charging ports with USB-C, as well. so you can simply use your smartphone's charger to plug it in.

While the basic Kindle doesn't quite feel as luxurious as the more premium models of the e-reader, it does its job well. Page turns are quick on the device, which lets you set the font, size and margins. If you want to, you can save different settings as a "theme" so you can quickly switch the format of your books, say if you want to read with larger fonts when your eyes are feeling especially tired.

If you'd still rather get the more premium models, though, you can grab the latest Kindle Paperwhite for $135. Meanwhile, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition that comes with a 6.8-inch display and 32GB in storage is $180 for Prime Day.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.