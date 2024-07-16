Prime Day deals bring the Ninja Creami ice cream maker down to $150

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is typically a good time to see if you can get a good deal on anything you need for your kitchen. One of our favorite pieces of kitchen tech recently, the Ninja Creami ice cream maker, has dropped to a great sale price as part of Prime Day deals. You can pick it up for $150 right now, which is close to a record-low price. It’s the perfect gadget for those who scream for ice cream, but also scream about paying over $6 per pint.

We absolutely loved the Ninja Creami in our official review, calling it a “fast and easy” way to make “surprisingly tasty” ice cream and other frozen desserts. This is actually a consumer-friendly design of a mainstay appliance at restaurants, so the results are going to be a bit better than an average ice cream maker.

To that end, we admired just how easy it is to use and that most of the components are machine washable. It’s also surprisingly versatile. It handles ice cream, of course, but also sorbets, gelatos, frozen yogurt and more. We recommend just throwing stuff in there to see what happens, having had a fantastic experience with a combination of cow milk and coconut milk. It’s really tough to make something disgusting with this machine, unless you throw in pickle juice or something. Heck, even that could work.

So what’s the downside? The regular $200 price tag inches it away from “impulse buy” territory, though this sale helps with that. It’s also fairly loud during use, but so is that local ice cream truck careening down the block, am I right?

