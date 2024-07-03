Prime Day deals have already discounted our favorite JLab wireless earbuds to only $20

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon has Engadget’s favorite pair of budget running headphones on sale for 33 percent off. The JLab Go Air Sport surprised us with its combination of affordability, sound quality and battery life. The hook-style earphones are only $20 when you click a $10-off coupon.

The JLab Go Air Sport adopts the style of workout headphones with flexible hooks that wrap around the outside of your ears. It makes them more comfortable and can help stabilize them during runs, aerobics or other fitness routines with lots of quick or jerky movements.

Although you won’t get sound quality equivalent to high-end models that cost hundreds of dollars, we found them to sound much better than expected (a pleasant surprise for this price range). They have three EQ modes (Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost), which you can cycle through on the device — no need to mess with an app.

The JLab Go Air Sport is IP55-rated for water and dust resistance, so they should be fine if you get caught in the rain.

The JLab earphones have a solid eight hours of playtime on the headphones themselves, and the charging adds another 24 hours. However, one of our biggest gripes is that they have a bulky case with a USB-A cable instead of USB-C. But at this price, that’s a relatively minor gripe.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.