Prime Day deals include $50 off the Dyson V15 Detect Plus cordless vacuum

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon’s October Prime Day sales event is here and the deals are rolling in. The Dyson V15 Detect Plus cordless vacuum is on sale for $700, which is a discount of $50.

This isn’t just any cordless vac. The V15 Detect topped our list of the best cordless vacuums for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the suction power is impressive. Cordless vacuums can struggle in this department, but the V15 makes short work of “even the smallest dust and debris.” We were consistently shocked by how much cat hair was hiding in the carpet during our tests.

The “Detect” in the model’s name refers to a light embedded within the Fluffy Optic cleaning head, which is a brush roll intended for hard floors. This helps illuminate patches of dust and debris build ups, so the vacuum can do its job on the first pass. It’s worth noting that this model ships with other head attachments, but they don’t include the same light.

There’s also a nifty LCD screen that lets users know exactly what’s being sucked up into the machine, with data on the size and frequency of debris particles. This isn’t really necessary, but it’s fun to see all of the gunk being removed from a home during a cleaning session. The V15 Detect even ships with a piezo sensor that automatically adjusts the internal engine depending on how dirty the floors are.

This is a slightly upgraded version of the V15 Detect, thus the “Plus” in the name. There’s an improved filter with this one that promises to trap “99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.”

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.