Prime Day deals include a pair of Blink Mini 2 cameras for $40

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day typically brings some of the best prices of the year on all things Amazon — think gear like Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks and, in this case, Blink cameras. A number of Blink packs are on sale for Prime Day, and one of the best deals is on a two-pack of Blink Mini 2 cams. You can grab the set for only $40 right now, which represents a $30 discount. This is the latest version of the camera, which was originally released earlier this year. That’s a pretty quick turnaround for this kind of massive discount.

For the uninitiated, the Blink Mini 2 is a tiny security camera with a surprising amount of tech. The image quality has been massively improved over the original model and there’s a built-in LED spotlight that allows for color night vision. The smartphone app displays live 1080p footage with two-way audio and there’s a motion-detection algorithm that’ll send out alerts.

These cameras are great for use inside of the home, but they can handle outside use so long as you purchase the weather-resistant power adapter. You can also use the Mini 2 with other Blink products for a comprehensive home security system. For instance, these cameras can be used as a plug-in chime for the Blink Video Doorbell. Nearly every aspect of the camera can be controlled via Alexa because, you know, Amazon.

There are plenty more features available with these cameras, but that leads to the one downside. Many of them are paywalled behind a monthly subscription. You can stream live video for up to 90 minutes, get smart notifications, share clips and store clips for up to 30 days. All of these features require a Blink subscription plan, starting at $3 per month. You do get a 30-day trial with this purchase.

Also, for those with small homes who don’t actually need two security cameras, you can pick up a single unit for $20. All purchases include a mounting kit, a USB cable and a power adapter.

Blink Mini 2 $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.