Prime Day deals include the Echo Show 8 for an all-time-low price

October Prime Day has brought a bunch of sales to Amazon's own tech, including its Echo smart displays. Among these deals is an all-time-low price on one of our top picks for the best smart displays, the Echo Show 8. You can pick up this midrange, mid-sized model for $85, which is $65 off its regular price. We'd say any time you can get the Show 8 for less than $100, it's a good deal, but this but this is the best price we've seen and it hasn't been this cheap since Prime Day in July.

We consider this to be the best smart display with Alexa compatibility due to the fact that it combines a lot of handy features and is almost a goldilocks size. The Show 8 has an eight-inch 1,280 x 800 touchscreen, which is just big enough to clearly see recipes and watch videos comfortably without being too large that it would take up too much space on a countertop or side table.

The Show 8 has an improved 13-megapixel camera with auto-framing, which will make for better video calls with friends and family. The camera can also double as a security device, allow you to check in on your home when you're away. And when you're not using it, or if you just prefer extra privacy, there's a physical shutter that will cover the camera entirely.

Of course, devices like the Show 8 are designed to showcase Alexa's talents. You can use the voice assistant through the smart display to check weather forecasts, refer to your calendar to know when your next appointment is, bring up the show you were binge-watching on Netflix and more. This model also has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, which means you can directly connect smart home gear like smart light bulbs and plugs without the need for an extra hub. And if those IoT devices have Alexa smarts, you can use voice commands to control them as well.

If you're looking for something a bit more nightstand-friendly, there are other Alexa smart displays on sale right now, too. The Echo Show 5 is down to $50, while the recently revived Echo Spot has dropped to $45. The former is also one of our favorites thanks to its compact design, ambient light sensor and sunrise alarm feature. The Echo Spot just came back into the lineup a few months ago, and Amazon's billing it as a true smart alarm clock. It has a cute, circular design with a bold, half-moon shaped screen that can show the time, weather, alarms, currently playing music and more.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $50 $90 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release) $45 $80 Save $35 See at Amazon

